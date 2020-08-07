Consumer Durables shares fall

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index falling 249.79 points or 1.11% at 22209.42 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Rajesh Exports Ltd (down 2.38%), Titan Company Ltd (down 1.46%),Blue Star Ltd (down 1.45%),Voltas Ltd (down 1.29%),Sheela Foam Ltd (down 1.06%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Orient Electric Ltd (down 0.25%), V I P Industries Ltd (down 0.13%), and Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 0.12%).

On the other hand, TTK Prestige Ltd (up 0.53%), Symphony Ltd (up 0.28%), and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd (up 0.04%) moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 44.52 or 0.12% at 37980.93.

The Nifty 50 index was down 1.35 points or 0.01% at 11198.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 105.87 points or 0.78% at 13668.1.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 55.99 points or 1.21% at 4665.21.

On BSE,1611 shares were trading in green, 954 were trading in red and 142 were unchanged.

