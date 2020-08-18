Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd Surges 8.19%, S&P BSE Realty Index index Gains 1.19%

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd has added 28.57% over last one month compared to 7.61% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 3.25% rise in the SENSEX

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd gained 8.19% today to trade at Rs 270.9. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is up 1.19% to quote at 1665.29. The index is up 7.61 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd increased 4.97% and Oberoi Realty Ltd added 1.94% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went down 18.82 % over last one year compared to the 2.2% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 3751 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6575 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 454.15 on 15 Oct 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 171.2 on 07 May 2020.

