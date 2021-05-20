Consumer Durables shares gain

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index rising 433.55 points or 1.33% at 32920.41 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, V I P Industries Ltd (up 3.52%), Titan Company Ltd (up 2.57%),Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 2.4%),Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 1.63%),Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 0.98%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 0.96%), Orient Electric Ltd (up 0.75%), and Blue Star Ltd (up 0.24%).

On the other hand, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (down 0.72%), Voltas Ltd (down 0.55%), and TTK Prestige Ltd (down 0.23%) moved lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 5.03 or 0.01% at 49897.61.

The Nifty 50 index was down 27.2 points or 0.18% at 15002.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 55.13 points or 0.24% at 22984.1.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 0.83 points or 0.01% at 7288.2.

On BSE,1312 shares were trading in green, 1024 were trading in red and 101 were unchanged.

