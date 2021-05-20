Jindal Steel & Power Ltd Slips 6.27%, S&P BSE Metal index Shed 4.14%

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has lost 8.34% over last one month compared to 16% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 4.43% rise in the SENSEX

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd fell 6.27% today to trade at Rs 395.45. The S&P BSE Metal index is down 4.14% to quote at 18476.05. The index is up 16 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hindalco Industries Ltd decreased 5.52% and Tata Steel Ltd lost 5.09% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 197.83 % over last one year compared to the 61.65% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has lost 8.34% over last one month compared to 16% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 4.43% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3.47 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 11.13 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 501.6 on 10 May 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 86.9 on 18 May 2020.

