Adani Transmission Ltd Spurts 4.48%, S&P BSE Power index Gains 1.08%

Adani Transmission Ltd has added 35.69% over last one month compared to 18.15% gain in S&P BSE Power index and 4.96% rise in the SENSEX

Adani Transmission Ltd gained 4.48% today to trade at Rs 1382.85. The S&P BSE Power index is up 1.08% to quote at 2815.63. The index is up 18.15 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd increased 2.85% and Adani Green Energy Ltd added 2.3% on the day. The S&P BSE Power index went up 95.07 % over last one year compared to the 62.47% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Transmission Ltd has added 35.69% over last one month compared to 18.15% gain in S&P BSE Power index and 4.96% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 13711 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 63000 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1388.45 on 20 May 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 167.2 on 01 Jun 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)