Consumer Durables stocks slide

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index decreasing 349.64 points or 0.99% at 34842.85 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (down 2.18%), Titan Company Ltd (down 1.39%),Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (down 1.31%),Amber Enterprises India Ltd (down 0.94%),Voltas Ltd (down 0.68%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Blue Star Ltd (down 0.63%), Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 0.52%), and V I P Industries Ltd (down 0.12%).

On the other hand, Orient Electric Ltd (up 2.16%), Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 2.08%), and TTK Prestige Ltd (up 0.46%) turned up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 267.99 or 0.51% at 51964.44.

The Nifty 50 index was down 60.75 points or 0.39% at 15629.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 117.76 points or 0.49% at 24192.82.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 25.8 points or 0.34% at 7676.33.

On BSE,1719 shares were trading in green, 1356 were trading in red and 143 were unchanged.

