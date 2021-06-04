Bajaj Finance Ltd extends winning streak

Bajaj Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 5981.7, up 1.36% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 150.24% in last one year as compared to a 54.77% gain in NIFTY and a 62.46% gain in the Nifty Financial Services.

The PE of the stock is 90.06 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

