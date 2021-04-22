Consumer goods shares fall

Consumer goods stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services index falling 12.22 points or 0.27% at 4451.39 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services index, Den Networks Ltd (down 6.85%), D B Corp Ltd (down 3.56%),Sharda Motor Industries Ltd (down 3.14%),V2 Retail Ltd (down 2.87%),Titan Company Ltd (down 2.87%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Jamna Auto Industries Ltd (down 2.79%), K P R Mill Ltd (down 2.72%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 2.6%), Avenue Supermarts Ltd (down 2.58%), and Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 2.57%).

On the other hand, Kaya Ltd (up 20%), TV18 Broadcast Ltd (up 15.79%), and Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd (up 11.56%) moved up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 217.67 or 0.46% at 47923.47.

The Nifty 50 index was up 66.05 points or 0.46% at 14362.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 154.88 points or 0.75% at 20930.38.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 27.67 points or 0.41% at 6818.08.

On BSE,1695 shares were trading in green, 1104 were trading in red and 172 were unchanged.

