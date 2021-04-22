FMCG stocks edge lower

FMCG stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index decreasing 75.76 points or 0.6% at 12619.93 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Varun Beverages Ltd (down 3.88%), Prataap Snacks Ltd (down 3.04%),Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (down 2.78%),Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd (down 1.84%),Nestle India Ltd (down 1.73%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Hindustan Unilever Ltd (down 1.67%), CCL Products (India) Ltd (down 1.53%), Tata Consumer Products Ltd (down 1.44%), Vadilal Industries Ltd (down 1.29%), and Emami Ltd (down 1.04%).

On the other hand, Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd (up 7.31%), Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd (up 7.23%), and Cupid Ltd (up 5.42%) turned up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 217.67 or 0.46% at 47923.47.

The Nifty 50 index was up 66.05 points or 0.46% at 14362.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 154.88 points or 0.75% at 20930.38.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 27.67 points or 0.41% at 6818.08.

On BSE,1695 shares were trading in green, 1104 were trading in red and 172 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)