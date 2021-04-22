Varun Beverages Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Varun Beverages Ltd is quoting at Rs 890, down 3.92% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock is up for a third straight session today in last one year as compared to a 54.22% up 0.24%. in NIFTY and a 18.1% up 34.64% in the Nifty FMCG index.

Varun Beverages Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 890, down 3.92% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.48% on the day, quoting at 14364.35. The Sensex is at 47844.39, up 0.29%.Varun Beverages Ltd has lost around 10.92% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Varun Beverages Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.38% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34296.5, down 0.87% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.97 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.61 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 94.37 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

