Consumer goods stocks edge lower

Consumer goods stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services index decreasing 42.79 points or 0.84% at 5023.58 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services index, Munjal Auto Industries Ltd (down 6.86%), Zee Learn Ltd (down 6%),Khadim India Ltd (down 5.65%),L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd (down 5.61%),Kaya Ltd (down 5.59%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Minda Corporation Ltd (down 5.52%), Mayur Uniquoters Ltd (down 5.27%), Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd (down 5.23%), Goldiam International Ltd (down 5.21%), and Sharda Motor Industries Ltd (down 5%).

On the other hand, Arvind Fashions Ltd (up 11.67%), BLS International Services Ltd (up 6.63%), and Welspun India Ltd (up 5.66%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 287.36 or 0.52% at 55616.68.

The Nifty 50 index was up 63.45 points or 0.39% at 16513.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 265.08 points or 1.03% at 25493.03.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 47.81 points or 0.6% at 7934.16.

On BSE,790 shares were trading in green, 2398 were trading in red and 129 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)