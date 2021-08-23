Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd down for fifth straight session

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 32.85, down 3.67% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 5.29% in last one year as compared to a 44.02% rally in NIFTY and a 51.46% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 32.85, down 3.67% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.38% on the day, quoting at 16513.5. The Sensex is at 55599.37, up 0.49%.Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd has lost around 17.46% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 6.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2248.5, up 0.15% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 19.5 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 32.21 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 4.58 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)