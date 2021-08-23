Basic materials shares slide

Basic materials stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index falling 44.27 points or 0.81% at 5395.29 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd (down 7.24%), JK Paper Ltd (down 6.63%),Prakash Industries Ltd (down 6.1%),India Glycols Ltd (down 6.04%),Excel Industries Ltd (down 5.72%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were NCL Industries Ltd (down 5.39%), Sagar Cements Ltd (down 5.37%), Neogen Chemicals Ltd (down 5.06%), Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd (down 5%), and Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd (down 5%).

On the other hand, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd (up 3.82%), Linde India Ltd (up 2.86%), and National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 2.59%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 287.36 or 0.52% at 55616.68.

The Nifty 50 index was up 63.45 points or 0.39% at 16513.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 265.08 points or 1.03% at 25493.03.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 47.81 points or 0.6% at 7934.16.

On BSE,790 shares were trading in green, 2398 were trading in red and 129 were unchanged.

