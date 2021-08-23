UCO Bank extends losing streak

UCO Bank is quoting at Rs 12.7, down 1.17% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 5.29% in last one year as compared to a 44.02% rally in NIFTY and a 51.46% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

UCO Bank dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 12.7, down 1.17% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.38% on the day, quoting at 16513.5. The Sensex is at 55599.37, up 0.49%.UCO Bank has lost around 5.93% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which UCO Bank is a constituent, has eased around 6.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2248.5, up 0.15% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 20.09 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 50.89 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 61.24 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

