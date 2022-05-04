Consumer goods stocks slip

Consumer goods stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services index decreasing 83.78 points or 1.5% at 5483.86 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services index, Varroc Engineering Ltd (down 17.56%), KBC Global Ltd (down 9.59%),Vardhman Textiles Ltd (down 8.99%),TV18 Broadcast Ltd (down 7.54%),IFB Industries Ltd (down 6.66%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Zomato Ltd (down 6.62%), Steel Strips Wheels Ltd (down 6.23%), Info Edge (India) Ltd (down 5.7%), Voltas Ltd (down 5.43%), and D B Realty Ltd (down 4.98%).

On the other hand, TARC Ltd (up 5.67%), JBM Auto Ltd (up 5%), and Goldiam International Ltd (up 4.74%) turned up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 596.46 or 1.05% at 56379.53.

The Nifty 50 index was down 160.65 points or 0.94% at 16908.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 153.39 points or 0.54% at 28208.39.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 50.54 points or 0.59% at 8490.9.

On BSE,1101 shares were trading in green, 2189 were trading in red and 121 were unchanged.

