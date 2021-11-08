Power stocks edge rise

Power stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Power index increasing 28.43 points or 0.83% at 3471.33 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, K E C International Ltd (up 2.9%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 2.37%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 1.51%),Siemens Ltd (up 1.33%),Torrent Power Ltd (up 1.08%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NHPC Ltd (up 0.97%), Adani Transmission Ltd (up 0.73%), Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (up 0.62%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.49%), and Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.45%).

On the other hand, Adani Power Ltd (down 1.28%), and Thermax Ltd (down 1.05%) turned lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 170.05 or 0.28% at 59897.57.

The Nifty 50 index was down 38.5 points or 0.21% at 17878.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 6.93 points or 0.02% at 28894.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 12.45 points or 0.14% at 9042.95.

On BSE,1419 shares were trading in green, 1418 were trading in red and 145 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)