NMDC April sales rises 1% YoY to 3.12 MT

The PSU miner's iron ore production marginally rose 0.67% to 3.15 MT in April 2022 as against 3.13 MT in April 2021.

Iron ore sales aggregated in the month of April 2022 stood at 3.12 MT, rising nearly 1% from 3.09 MT sold in April 2021.

On a sequential basis, the company's iron ore production tumbled 36.7% while iron ore sales declined 25.8% in April 2022 over March 2022.

NMDC is India's single largest iron ore producer, presently producing about 35 million tonnes of iron ore from 3 fully mechanized mines, two located in Chhattisgarh and one in Karnataka.

The iron ore mining company reported a 2.8% fall in standalone net profit to Rs 2,050 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 2,108.9 crore posted in Q3 FY21. Net sales grew by nearly 35% to Rs 5,873.77 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 4,355 crore posted in Q3 FY21.

Shares of NMDC were trading 0.34% lower at Rs 159.65 on the BSE.

