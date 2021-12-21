Basic materials shares gain

Basic materials stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index rising 109.56 points or 2.08% at 5383.65 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, Pokarna Ltd (up 5.7%), Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd (up 4.85%),Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd (up 4.66%),JSW Ispat Special Products Ltd (up 4.56%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 4.28%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Fineotex Chemical Ltd (up 4.07%), GOCL Corporation Ltd (up 3.75%), Plastiblends India Ltd (up 3.71%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 3.68%), and Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd (up 3.64%).

On the other hand, Rushil Decor Ltd (down 2.32%), Dhanuka Agritech Ltd (down 1.52%), and Galaxy Surfactants Ltd (down 1.12%) moved lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 664.78 or 1.19% at 56486.79.

The Nifty 50 index was up 189.75 points or 1.14% at 16803.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 388.62 points or 1.41% at 27903.04.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 99.55 points or 1.2% at 8426.15.

On BSE,2141 shares were trading in green, 659 were trading in red and 79 were unchanged.

