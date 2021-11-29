Power stocks edge lower

Power stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Power index decreasing 60.44 points or 1.71% at 3477.35 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Transmission Ltd (down 5%), K E C International Ltd (down 3.84%),Adani Power Ltd (down 2.61%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 2.55%),Tata Power Company Ltd (down 2.09%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (down 1.91%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 1.85%), NTPC Ltd (down 1.67%), NHPC Ltd (down 1.14%), and Thermax Ltd (down 0.69%).

On the other hand, ABB India Ltd (up 2.95%), Siemens Ltd (up 1.54%), and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.37%) turned up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 494.91 or 0.87% at 57602.06.

The Nifty 50 index was up 112.6 points or 0.66% at 17139.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 338.86 points or 1.21% at 27732.55.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 29.93 points or 0.35% at 8624.06.

On BSE,1016 shares were trading in green, 2299 were trading in red and 178 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)