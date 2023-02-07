Coral Newsprints reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.88 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 24.44% to Rs 2.24 croreNet loss of Coral Newsprints reported to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 24.44% to Rs 2.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2.241.80 24 OPM %-37.95-74.44 -PBDT-0.850.97 PL PBT-0.880.94 PL NP-0.880.94 PL
