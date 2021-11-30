Core Industries Index Jumps 7.5% On Year In October 2021

The combined Index of Eight Core Industries stood at 136.2 in October 2021, which increased by 7.5% (provisional) as compared to the Index of October 2020. The production of Coal, Natural Gas, Refinery Products, Fertilizers, Steel, Cement and Electricity industries increased in October 2021 over the corresponding period of last year.

Final growth rate of Index of Eight Core Industries for July 2021 is revised to 9.9% from its provisional level 9.4%. The growth rate of core sector during April-October2021-22 was 15.1% as compared to the corresponding period of last FY.

