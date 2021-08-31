Core Industries Index Rises 9.4% On Year In July 2021

The combined Index of Eight Core Industries came in at 134.0 in July 2021, marking a spurt of 9.4% (provisional) as compared to the Index of July 2020.

The production of Coal, Natural Gas, Refinery Products, Fertilizers, Steel, Cement and Electricity industries increased in July 2021 over the corresponding period of last year. Final growth rate of Index of Eight Core Industries for April 2021 is revised to 62.6% from its provisional level 56.1%.

