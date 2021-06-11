eClerx Services hits the roof after Q4 PAT rises over 78% YoY

eClerx Services hit an upper circuit of 20% at Rs 1617.35 after the company reported 78.2% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 98.75 crore in Q4 FY21 from Rs 55.40 crore in Q4 FY20.

Net sales during the quarter increased by 34.7% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 472.82 crore.

Sequentially, the company's net profit and net sales have risen by 39% and 19.9%, respectively.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY21 stood at Rs 128.90 crore, up 81.4% from Rs 71.07 crore in Q4 FY20.

During the year, the company 35.2% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 282.56 crore on 8.8% rise in net sales to Rs 1564.49 crore in FY21 over FY20.

In USD terms, operating revenue increased by 5% to $210.4 million in FY21 compared with $200.5 million in the corresponding period last year.

EBIT for FY21 is Rs 401.5 crore, an increase of 34.1% YoY.

The total delivery headcount as of 31 March 2021 stood at 11,831 - an increase of 40% YoY.

eClerx Services (eCx) provides business process management, automation and analytics services to a number of Fortune 2000 enterprises, including some of the world's leading financial services, communications, retail, fashion, media & entertainment, manufacturing, travel & leisure and technology companies.

