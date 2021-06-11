eClerx Services hits the roof after Q4 PAT rises over 78% YoY

-
ALSO READ
eClerx Services gains on acquring US-based firm
Subex gains on launching augmented analytics platform
eClerx Services acquires Texas based outsourcing firm Personiv
eClerx Services consolidated net profit rises 78.25% in the March 2021 quarter
eClerx Services consolidated net profit rises 1.66% in the December 2020 quarter
-
eClerx Services hit an upper circuit of 20% at Rs 1617.35 after the company reported 78.2% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 98.75 crore in Q4 FY21 from Rs 55.40 crore in Q4 FY20.
Net sales during the quarter increased by 34.7% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 472.82 crore.
Sequentially, the company's net profit and net sales have risen by 39% and 19.9%, respectively.
Profit before tax in Q4 FY21 stood at Rs 128.90 crore, up 81.4% from Rs 71.07 crore in Q4 FY20.
During the year, the company 35.2% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 282.56 crore on 8.8% rise in net sales to Rs 1564.49 crore in FY21 over FY20.
In USD terms, operating revenue increased by 5% to $210.4 million in FY21 compared with $200.5 million in the corresponding period last year.
EBIT for FY21 is Rs 401.5 crore, an increase of 34.1% YoY.
The total delivery headcount as of 31 March 2021 stood at 11,831 - an increase of 40% YoY.
eClerx Services (eCx) provides business process management, automation and analytics services to a number of Fortune 2000 enterprises, including some of the world's leading financial services, communications, retail, fashion, media & entertainment, manufacturing, travel & leisure and technology companies.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU