Cosmo First consolidated net profit declines 24.74% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.45% to Rs 777.94 croreNet profit of Cosmo First declined 24.74% to Rs 73.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 97.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 2.45% to Rs 777.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 759.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales777.94759.37 2 OPM %14.5319.00 -PBDT114.21142.78 -20 PBT97.31127.52 -24 NP73.2397.30 -25
