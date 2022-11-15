Cosmo First consolidated net profit declines 24.74% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.45% to Rs 777.94 crore

Net profit of Cosmo First declined 24.74% to Rs 73.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 97.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 2.45% to Rs 777.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 759.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.777.94759.3714.5319.00114.21142.7897.31127.5273.2397.30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)