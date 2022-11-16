Coventry Coil-O-Matic (Haryana) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.45 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Coventry Coil-O-Matic (Haryana) reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.10 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Coventry Coil-O-Matic (Haryana) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.32 crore in the June 2022 quarter
Industrials shares edge higher
Action Construction Equipment advances on bagging equipment supply contract from MoD
Escorts Kubota tractor sales drop 18% YoY in July
-
Sales rise 69.86% to Rs 19.84 croreNet profit of Coventry Coil-O-Matic (Haryana) reported to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 69.86% to Rs 19.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales19.8411.68 70 OPM %3.881.37 -PBDT0.570.07 714 PBT0.45-0.02 LP NP0.45-0.02 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU