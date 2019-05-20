Board of Hindustan Housing Company approves change in directorate

-
At meeting held on 20 May 2019The Board of Hindustan Housing Company at its meeting held on 20 May 2019 has appointed Minal Bajaj (DIN: 00222469), an existing director of the Company, as a Whole Time Director of the Company for a period of 5 years with effect from 1 June, 2019.
