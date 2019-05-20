JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Board of Indostar Capital Finance approves increase in borrowing limit to Rs 25K cr
Business Standard

Board of Hindustan Housing Company approves change in directorate

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 20 May 2019

The Board of Hindustan Housing Company at its meeting held on 20 May 2019 has appointed Minal Bajaj (DIN: 00222469), an existing director of the Company, as a Whole Time Director of the Company for a period of 5 years with effect from 1 June, 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 20 2019. 18:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements