India Active Caseload Further Retracts To 3.62% of Total COVID Cases

Steadily following the trend set over the past few weeks, India's active caseload has fallen to 3.62% of the total active cases. India has reported more daily recoveries than the daily new cases during the past 24 hours. The trend of more daily recoveries than the daily cases has led to a continuous contraction of India's Active Caseload which presently stands at 3,56,546 today. While 30,254 persons in were found to be COVID positive in the country in the past 24 hours, 33,136 new recoveries were registered during the same period. This has led to a net decline of 3,273 cases from the total Active Caseload in the last 24 hours.
India reported one of the lowest cases per million population in the world (158) in the last 7 days; much lower than many other countries of the Western Hemisphere. The total recovered cases stand at 93,57,464 today. The gap between Recovered cases and Active cases is steadily increasing and it has crossed 90 lakhs (90,00,918) today. The Recovery Rate has improved to touch 95% (94.93%) today.
