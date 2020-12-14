Passenger Vehicle Sales See Substantial Increase

According to the Society Of Automobile Manufactures of India (SIAM) data, the total production of Passenger Vehicles, Three-Wheelers, Two-Wheelers and Quadricycle in the month of November'20 was 2,296,701 units, as against 2,258,290 units in November'19, witnessing a growth of 1.70%.

Total exports of Passenger Vehicles & Three-wheelers witnessed a decrease of 34.26% & 22.05% respectively in November'20, as compared to November'19. Sales of Passenger Vehicles witnessed an increase of 4.65% in November'20, as compared to November'19.

A dip of 2.77% has been registered in the sales of Passenger Cars in November'20, as compared to November'19. Sales of Two-wheelers grew by 13.43% in November'20, as compared to November'19.

Three-wheelers saw a dip in sales by 57.64% in November'20, as compared to November'19. Sales of Vans grew by 8.23% in November'20, as compared to November'19. Sales of Utility Vehicles increased by 17.16% in November'20, as compared to November'19.

