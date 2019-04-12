CPI inflation rises to 2.86% in March 2019

Core CPI eases to 5.02% in March 2019

The all- general CPI rose to 2.86% in March 2019 (new base 2012=100), compared with 2.57% in February 2019. The corresponding provisional rate for rural area was 1.80% and urban area 4.10% in March 2019 as against 1.81% and 3.43% in February 2019. However, the core CPI inflation eased to 5.02% in March 2019 compared with 5.29% in February 2019.

The cumulative CPI inflation has declined to 3.41% in April-March FY2019 compared with 3.59% in April-March FY2018. The CPI inflation has consistently declined from 5.9% in FY2015 to 4.9% in FY2016, 4.5% in FY2017, 3.6% in FY2018 and further down to 3.4% in FY2019.

Among the CPI components, inflation of and beverages increased to 0.66% in March 2019 from (-) 0.07% in February 2019. Within the items, the inflation moved up for vegetables to (-) 1.49%, pulses and products (-) 2.25%, meat and fish 6.55%, sugar and confectionery (-) 6.12% and egg 1.45%. However, the inflation declined for fruits (-) 5.88%, prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc 3.26%, spices 1.23%, milk and products 0.78%, oils and fats 1.08% and non-alcoholic beverages 3.56% in March 2019.

The inflation for housing eased to 4.93%, while that for miscellaneous items also fell to 5.68% in March 2019. Within the miscellaneous items, the inflation for personal care and effects declined to 4.06%, education 7.58%, household goods and services 6.05% and transport and communication 2.98%, while it rose for recreation and amusement to 5.60% and health 8.86% in March 2019.

The inflation for clothing and footwear declined to 2.59%, while the CPI inflation of fuel and light increased to 2.42% in March 2019.

