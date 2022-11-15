Cranes Software International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.99 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 15.28% to Rs 1.94 crore

Net Loss of Cranes Software International reported to Rs 16.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 12.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 15.28% to Rs 1.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1.942.29-222.68-621.83-3.65-14.26-3.69-14.27-16.99-12.76

