Technocraft Industries (India) standalone net profit declines 7.42% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.88% to Rs 479.85 croreNet profit of Technocraft Industries (India) declined 7.42% to Rs 51.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 55.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 17.88% to Rs 479.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 407.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales479.85407.08 18 OPM %15.5318.50 -PBDT81.2181.13 0 PBT67.7667.70 0 NP51.0055.09 -7
