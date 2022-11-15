Technocraft Industries (India) standalone net profit declines 7.42% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.88% to Rs 479.85 crore

Net profit of Technocraft Industries (India) declined 7.42% to Rs 51.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 55.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 17.88% to Rs 479.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 407.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.479.85407.0815.5318.5081.2181.1367.7667.7051.0055.09

