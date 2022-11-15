JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Keystone Realtors IPO subscribed 41%
Business Standard

Technocraft Industries (India) standalone net profit declines 7.42% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 17.88% to Rs 479.85 crore

Net profit of Technocraft Industries (India) declined 7.42% to Rs 51.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 55.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 17.88% to Rs 479.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 407.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales479.85407.08 18 OPM %15.5318.50 -PBDT81.2181.13 0 PBT67.7667.70 0 NP51.0055.09 -7

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 17:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU