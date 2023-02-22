HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India standalone net profit rises 67.99% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 109.84% to Rs 21.97 crore

Net profit of HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India rose 67.99% to Rs 5.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 109.84% to Rs 21.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.21.9710.4785.0368.777.664.567.594.505.513.28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)