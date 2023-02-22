JUST IN
HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India standalone net profit rises 67.99% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 109.84% to Rs 21.97 crore

Net profit of HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India rose 67.99% to Rs 5.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 109.84% to Rs 21.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales21.9710.47 110 OPM %85.0368.77 -PBDT7.664.56 68 PBT7.594.50 69 NP5.513.28 68

First Published: Wed, February 22 2023. 17:42 IST

