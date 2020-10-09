Infibeam Avenues to provide processor services to Bank Dhofar, Oman

-
Infibeam Avenues has entered into a definitive agreement with Oman's second largest bank, Bank Dhofar, to offer its acquiring processor services to the bank.
Under the agreement, Infibeam Avenues, through its digital payment solution, CCAvenue Payment Gateway Service (ePGS), will process online card transactions of various payment networks for Bank Dhofar and help the Bank to authorize online payment for its customers.
