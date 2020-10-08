TCS launches 10 new Threat Management Centers

To provide security services to its enterprise customers

Tata Consultancy Services announced the launch of 10 new Threat Management Centers across the globe, that will focus on providing cyber security services to its enterprise customers.

In response to heightened cyber threat perceptions and the need to secure a larger surface area on account of remote working during the pandemic, progressive enterprises are investing in enhancing their cyber resilience and adopting next-generation security technologies. To stay close to its customers and keep their enterprises secure and cyber resilient, while meeting data- and cyber-sovereignty regulations, TCS has operationalized 10 new Threat Management Centers, at Bloomington - US, Manchester - UK, Madrid - Spain, as well as at major Indian cities, in the last four months. Further, TCS plans to open more such centers in other regions.

These centers will focus on providing cyber security solutions and services, including managed detection and response services, incident management and breach support, on-demand cyber vigilance services, digital forensics and regulatory compliance. They will offer comprehensive and integrated threat management services across IT, OT, IoT and cloud ecosystems, leveraging local expertise and partner ecosystems for seamless scalability of operations.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)