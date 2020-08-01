Prajay Engineers Syndicate reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.08 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 120.15% to Rs 22.83 croreNet Loss of Prajay Engineers Syndicate reported to Rs 5.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 120.15% to Rs 22.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 4.63 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 12.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.39% to Rs 49.31 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 46.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales22.8310.37 120 49.3146.79 5 OPM %-14.283.57 -4.261.88 - PBDT-4.170.39 PL 0.34-9.70 LP PBT-5.18-0.65 -697 -3.73-13.88 73 NP-5.08-1.60 -218 -4.63-12.97 64
