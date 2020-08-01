Dynacons Systems & Solutions standalone net profit declines 17.13% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 20.28% to Rs 54.84 crore

Net profit of Dynacons Systems & Solutions declined 17.13% to Rs 1.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.28% to Rs 54.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 68.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 46.06% to Rs 6.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.98% to Rs 327.95 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 303.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

54.8468.79327.95303.727.886.544.403.662.473.469.097.042.123.288.066.321.501.816.124.19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)