Dynacons Systems & Solutions standalone net profit declines 17.13% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 20.28% to Rs 54.84 croreNet profit of Dynacons Systems & Solutions declined 17.13% to Rs 1.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.28% to Rs 54.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 68.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 46.06% to Rs 6.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.98% to Rs 327.95 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 303.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales54.8468.79 -20 327.95303.72 8 OPM %7.886.54 -4.403.66 - PBDT2.473.46 -29 9.097.04 29 PBT2.123.28 -35 8.066.32 28 NP1.501.81 -17 6.124.19 46
