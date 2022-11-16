Cressanda Solutions reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.27 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 41720.00% to Rs 20.91 croreNet profit of Cressanda Solutions reported to Rs 1.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 41720.00% to Rs 20.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales20.910.05 41720 OPM %1.91-80.00 -PBDT0.40-0.04 LP PBT0.40-0.04 LP NP1.27-0.04 LP
