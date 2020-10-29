CRISIL Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Adani Green Energy Ltd, Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd, Orient Electric Ltd and Navin Fluorine International Limited are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 October 2020.

Adani Green Energy Ltd, Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd, Orient Electric Ltd and Navin Fluorine International Limited are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 October 2020.

CRISIL Ltd surged 5.37% to Rs 2049.3 at 11:54 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3014 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1719 shares in the past one month.

Adani Green Energy Ltd soared 5.00% to Rs 815.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 42446 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.81 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd spiked 4.99% to Rs 15.16. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 68939 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.77 lakh shares in the past one month.

Orient Electric Ltd spurt 4.48% to Rs 212.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 37823 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15607 shares in the past one month.

Navin Fluorine International Limited advanced 4.36% to Rs 2213.65. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 19088 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5267 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)