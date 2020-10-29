Volumes spurt at Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd counter

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd registered volume of 2.68 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 14.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18968 shares

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd, Navin Fluorine International Limited, Tata Consumer Products Ltd, Page Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 29 October 2020.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd registered volume of 2.68 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 14.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18968 shares. The stock slipped 3.45% to Rs.1,705.25. Volumes stood at 13328 shares in the last session.

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd witnessed volume of 2.81 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 9.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28369 shares. The stock increased 0.20% to Rs.245.10. Volumes stood at 21292 shares in the last session.

Navin Fluorine International Limited registered volume of 15380 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 3.62 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4248 shares. The stock rose 5.99% to Rs.2,248.40. Volumes stood at 6050 shares in the last session.

Tata Consumer Products Ltd clocked volume of 4.84 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 3.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.46 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.19% to Rs.493.80. Volumes stood at 2.04 lakh shares in the last session.

Page Industries Ltd saw volume of 1639 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 3.25 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 504 shares. The stock dropped 0.48% to Rs.20,082.50. Volumes stood at 754 shares in the last session.

