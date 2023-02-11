Croissance consolidated net profit rises 220.00% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 0.69 croreNet profit of Croissance rose 220.00% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales reported to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.690 0 OPM %18.840 -PBDT0.160.05 220 PBT0.160.05 220 NP0.160.05 220
