Asian Hotels (North) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.89 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Net Loss of Asian Hotels (North) reported to Rs 16.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 24.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 47.31% to Rs 69.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 47.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.69.3447.0726.8822.56-11.20-12.16-16.89-20.30-16.89-24.09

