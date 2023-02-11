Dynamatic Technologies consolidated net profit declines 12.47% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1.79% to Rs 313.21 crore

Net profit of Dynamatic Technologies declined 12.47% to Rs 7.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1.79% to Rs 313.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 307.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.313.21307.7013.3913.9723.9630.107.1610.437.028.02

