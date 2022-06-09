Crompton Greaves Consumer board to mull fund raising on 13 June

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals on Wednesday announced that its board will meet on 13 June 2022, to consider a proposal to raise upto Rs 925 crore via debt securities.

The company's board will consider issuing debt securities, including but not limited to secured/unsecured, rated, listed, redeemable non-convertible debentures on private placement basis.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals is India's market leader in the category of fans and residential pumps. It makes water heaters, anti-dust fans, antibacterial LED bulbs and a range of other categories like air coolers, food processors like mixer grinders, electric kettles and garment care like irons.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 29.1% to Rs 176.55 crore on a 1.7% increase in sales to Rs 1,547.92 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Shares of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals rose 0.26% to Rs 352.15 on the BSE.

