Energy shares gain

Energy stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Energy index rising 55.51 points or 0.66% at 8435.93 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Oil India Ltd (up 5.84%), Deep Industries Ltd (up 4.3%),Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (up 4.02%),Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd (up 3.73%),Aegis Logistics Ltd (up 3.27%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (up 2.71%), Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.28%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 2.11%), Mahanagar Gas Ltd (up 1.96%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 1.29%).

On the other hand, Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (down 1.4%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.9%), and Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (down 0.86%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 129.77 or 0.24% at 54762.72.

The Nifty 50 index was down 26.15 points or 0.16% at 16330.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 7.49 points or 0.03% at 25970.51.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 13.38 points or 0.17% at 7948.

On BSE,1421 shares were trading in green, 1247 were trading in red and 107 were unchanged.

