Tata Power Solar commissions 450 MW DC solar plant for Brookfield

Tata Power Company said that Tata Power Solar Systems has commissioned a 450 MW DC capacity solar plant for Brookfield Renewable India.

The installation entails set up of over 800,000 modules and was completed within record 7 months timeframe. The project will produce over 800GWh of clean energy annually and will help avoid up to 600,000 tons of annual CO2 emissions.

Tata Power Solar is one of India's largest integrated solar companies and a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Tata Power Company.

Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power said, We are pleased to have completed the solar plant for Brookfield Renewables India in Rajasthan in record time. This project not only underlines our commitment to promoting sustainable energy adoption but also fortifies our position as a major EPC player in the country.

Tata Power is one of India's largest integrated power companies and together with its subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities, has an installed/managed capacity of 13,635 MW.

The company has a presence across the entire power value chain - generation (renewable, hydro and thermal power), transmission & distribution, coal & freight, logistic, trading and consumer-facing solar rooftop and electric vehicle charging businesses.

On a consolidated basis, Tata Power Company reported 28% rise in net profit to Rs 503.11 crore on 15.4% increase in net sales to Rs 11,959.96 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

The scrip advanced 0.56% to currently trade at Rs 234.30 on the BSE.

