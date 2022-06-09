Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd Surges 3.6%

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd has added 63.94% over last one month compared to 5.8% gain in S&P BSE Energy index and 0.27% rise in the SENSEX

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd gained 3.6% today to trade at Rs 122.3. The S&P BSE Energy index is up 0.1% to quote at 8388.85. The index is up 5.8 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd increased 3.32% and Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd added 3.12% on the day. The S&P BSE Energy index went up 19.21 % over last one year compared to the 4.95% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd has added 63.94% over last one month compared to 5.8% gain in S&P BSE Energy index and 0.27% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3.11 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 13.44 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 127.6 on 08 Jun 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 37.1 on 24 Feb 2022.

