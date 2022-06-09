Healthcare stocks rise

Healthcare stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index increasing 123.49 points or 0.56% at 21992.7 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Sequent Scientific Ltd (up 4.5%), Biocon Ltd (up 4.02%),Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd (up 3.4%),Thyrocare Technologies Ltd (up 2.47%),Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd (up 2.12%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NGL Fine Chem Ltd (up 2.09%), Aster DM Healthcare Ltd (up 1.89%), Metropolis Healthcare Ltd (up 1.81%), Anuh Pharma Ltd (up 1.62%), and Lasa Supergenerics Ltd (up 1.45%).

On the other hand, Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 2.54%), SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 2.29%), and Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd (down 2.01%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 129.77 or 0.24% at 54762.72.

The Nifty 50 index was down 26.15 points or 0.16% at 16330.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 7.49 points or 0.03% at 25970.51.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 13.38 points or 0.17% at 7948.

On BSE,1421 shares were trading in green, 1247 were trading in red and 107 were unchanged.

