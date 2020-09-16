Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical allots 49,963 equity shares under ESOS

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical has allotted 49,963 Equity Shares of Rs. 2 each on 16 September 2020 to the grantee who had exercised his options under the Company's Employee Stock Option Scheme, 2016.

With this allotment, the paid-up capital of the Company has increased to Rs. 1,25,46,67,870/- divided into 62,73,33,935 number of equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each.

