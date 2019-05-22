Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical consolidated net profit rises 36.16% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 7.15% to Rs 1206.88 crore

Net profit of Consumer Electrical rose 36.16% to Rs 140.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 103.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.15% to Rs 1206.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1126.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.97% to Rs 401.39 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 323.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.79% to Rs 4478.91 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4079.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

1206.881126.314478.914079.6613.8414.6013.0513.02169.71159.31572.73498.05166.41156.23559.84485.44140.54103.22401.39323.79

