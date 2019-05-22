Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical consolidated net profit rises 36.16% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 7.15% to Rs 1206.88 croreNet profit of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical rose 36.16% to Rs 140.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 103.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.15% to Rs 1206.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1126.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 23.97% to Rs 401.39 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 323.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.79% to Rs 4478.91 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4079.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1206.881126.31 7 4478.914079.66 10 OPM %13.8414.60 -13.0513.02 - PBDT169.71159.31 7 572.73498.05 15 PBT166.41156.23 7 559.84485.44 15 NP140.54103.22 36 401.39323.79 24
