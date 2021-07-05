Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd Surges 3.93%

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd has added 15.83% over last one month compared to 4.16% gain in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 1.17% rise in the SENSEX

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd gained 3.93% today to trade at Rs 463.55. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index is up 0.9% to quote at 36382.51. The index is up 4.16 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd increased 1.65% and Vaibhav Global Ltd added 1.4% on the day. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index went up 73.22 % over last one year compared to the 46.33% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd has added 15.83% over last one month compared to 4.16% gain in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 1.17% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 21396 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 17 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 463.8 on 05 Jul 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 228.65 on 29 Jun 2020.

